Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 28th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
CGI Group (GIB - Free Report) : This company which provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
CGI Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
CGI Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CGI Group, Inc. Quote
Goosehead Insurance (GSHD - Free Report) : This company which operates a personal lines insurance agency services in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.
Goosehead Insurance Price and Consensus
Goosehead Insurance price-consensus-chart | Goosehead Insurance Quote
The Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG - Free Report) : This company which provides advertising and marketing services worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) Price and Consensus
Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) price-consensus-chart | Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) Quote
FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI - Free Report) : This company which owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 engines, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
FTAI Aviation Ltd. Price and Consensus
FTAI Aviation Ltd. price-consensus-chart | FTAI Aviation Ltd. Quote
Alibaba (BABA - Free Report) : This company which is one of the leading e-commerce giants in China has transformed itself from being a traditional e-commerce company to a conglomerate that has businesses ranging from logistics and food delivery to cloud computing, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 day.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited Price and Consensus
Alibaba Group Holding Limited price-consensus-chart | Alibaba Group Holding Limited Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.