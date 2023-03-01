Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for February 28th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

CGI Group (GIB - Free Report) : This company which provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

CGI Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

CGI Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

CGI Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CGI Group, Inc. Quote

 

Goosehead Insurance (GSHD - Free Report) : This company which operates a personal lines insurance agency services in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

Goosehead Insurance Price and Consensus

Goosehead Insurance Price and Consensus

Goosehead Insurance price-consensus-chart | Goosehead Insurance Quote

The Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG - Free Report) : This company which provides advertising and marketing services worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) Price and Consensus

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) Price and Consensus

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) price-consensus-chart | Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) Quote

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI - Free Report) : This company which owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 engines, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. Price and Consensus

FTAI Aviation Ltd. Price and Consensus

FTAI Aviation Ltd. price-consensus-chart | FTAI Aviation Ltd. Quote

Alibaba (BABA - Free Report) : This company which is one of the leading e-commerce giants in China has transformed itself from being a traditional e-commerce company to a conglomerate that has businesses ranging from logistics and food delivery to cloud computing, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 day.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited Price and Consensus

Alibaba Group Holding Limited Price and Consensus

Alibaba Group Holding Limited price-consensus-chart | Alibaba Group Holding Limited Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (IPG) - free report >>

CGI Group, Inc. (GIB) - free report >>

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) - free report >>

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) - free report >>

Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) - free report >>

Published in

aerospace business-services computers insurance retail