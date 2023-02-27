We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Shutterstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 27th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 27th:
Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 20.26%, compared with the industry average of 10.94%.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI - Free Report) : This company which is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 16.0% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.11%, compared with the industry average of 10.94%.
Ageas (AGESY - Free Report) : This international insurance company which concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.06%, compared with the industry average of 1.89%.
