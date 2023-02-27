Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 27th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 27th:

Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.5% over the last 60 days.

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Price and Consensus

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Price and Consensus

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC price-consensus-chart | INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 20.26%, compared with the industry average of 10.94%.

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Dividend Yield (TTM)

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Dividend Yield (TTM)

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC dividend-yield-ttm | INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Quote

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI - Free Report) : This company which is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 16.0% over the last 60 days.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price and Consensus

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price and Consensus

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance price-consensus-chart | Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.11%, compared with the industry average of 10.94%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Yield (TTM)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Yield (TTM)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance dividend-yield-ttm | Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Quote

Ageas (AGESY - Free Report) : This international insurance company which concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Ageas SA Price and Consensus

Ageas SA Price and Consensus

Ageas SA price-consensus-chart | Ageas SA Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.06%, compared with the industry average of 1.89%.

Ageas SA Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ageas SA Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ageas SA dividend-yield-ttm | Ageas SA Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC (IVR) - free report >>

Ageas SA (AGESY) - free report >>

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) - free report >>

Published in

finance