Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 27th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 27th:
LaZBoy (LZB - Free Report) : This company which is one of the world's leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.
LaZBoy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.13 compared with 16.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Shinhan Financial Group Co (SHG - Free Report) : This company which provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
Shinhan Financial Group Co has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.08 compared with 8.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Selective Insurance Group (SIGI - Free Report) : This company, which operates as a P&C insurer and offers insurance products and services across the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 9.0% over the last 60 days.
Selective Insurance Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.11 compared with 16.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
