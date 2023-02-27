In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 27th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 27th:
Expro Group Holdings (XPRO - Free Report) : This oil and gas service company which is engaged in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia-Pacific, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.
Expro Group Holdings’s shares gained 34.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
LaZBoy (LZB - Free Report) : This company which is one of the world's leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.
LaZBoy’s shares gained 25.2% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Associated British Foods (ASBFY - Free Report) : This diversified international food, ingredients and retail group which is one of Europe's largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
Associated British Foods’s shares gained 22.7% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
