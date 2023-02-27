Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 27th:

Expro Group Holdings (XPRO - Free Report) : This oil and gas service company which is engaged in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia-Pacific, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Expro Group Holdings’s shares gained 34.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

LaZBoy (LZB - Free Report) : This company which is one of the world's leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

LaZBoy’s shares gained 25.2% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Associated British Foods (ASBFY - Free Report) : This diversified international food, ingredients and retail group which is one of Europe's largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Associated British Foods’s shares gained 22.7% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

