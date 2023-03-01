Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 1st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Sasol (SSL - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the mining and processing of coal and also produces chemicals, explores and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

Textron (TXT - Free Report) : This global multi-industry company that manufactures aircraft, automotive engine components and industrial tools, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Ingredion (INGR - Free Report) : This company which specializes in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 day.

Baidu (BIDU - Free Report) : This Beijing-based Chinese-language Internet search provider which also offers online marketing services to its customers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Henry Schein (HSIC - Free Report) : This company which is a leading distributor of health care products and services across the globe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.0% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


aerospace consumer-staples internet-content medical oil-energy