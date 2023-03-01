Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 28th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today February 28th:

CalMaine Foods (CALM - Free Report) : This company which is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 91.2% over the last 60 days.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

CalMaine Foods has a PEG ratio of 0.17 compared with 0.32 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

CGI Group (GIB - Free Report) : This company which provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

CGI Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

CGI Group has a PEG ratio of 1.72 compared with 3.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

CGI Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (NTTYY - Free Report) : This company which provides a variety of telecommunications services, including telephone, telegraph, leased circuits, data communication, terminal equipment sales and other services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation Price and Consensus

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a PEG ratio of 1.51 compared with 3.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Published in

agriculture computers utilities