Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 28th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 28th:
Alibaba (BABA - Free Report) : This company which is one of the leading e-commerce giants in China has transformed itself from being a traditional e-commerce company to a conglomerate that has businesses ranging from logistics and food delivery to cloud computing, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.
Alibaba has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.17 compared with 14.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
The Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG - Free Report) : This company which provides advertising and marketing services worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
The Interpublic Group of Companies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.97 compared with 18.96 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Ruth's Hospitality Group (RUTH - Free Report) : This Winter Park, Florida-based company which is the largest fine dining steakhouse in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.
Ruth's Hospitality Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.57 compared with 18.90 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
