Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 28th:

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI - Free Report) : This company which owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 engines, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.65%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG - Free Report) : This company which provides advertising and marketing services worldwide, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.23%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Ruth's Hospitality Group (RUTH - Free Report) : This Winter Park, Florida-based company which is the largest fine dining steakhouse in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 0.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.01%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

