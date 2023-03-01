In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (IPG) - free report >>
Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (IPG) - free report >>
Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 28th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 28th:
FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI - Free Report) : This company which owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 engines, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
FTAI Aviation Ltd. Price and Consensus
FTAI Aviation Ltd. price-consensus-chart | FTAI Aviation Ltd. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.65%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.
FTAI Aviation Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)
FTAI Aviation Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | FTAI Aviation Ltd. Quote
The Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG - Free Report) : This company which provides advertising and marketing services worldwide, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.9% over the last 60 days.
Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) Price and Consensus
Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) price-consensus-chart | Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.23%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.
Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) Dividend Yield (TTM)
Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) dividend-yield-ttm | Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) Quote
Ruth's Hospitality Group (RUTH - Free Report) : This Winter Park, Florida-based company which is the largest fine dining steakhouse in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 0.8% over the last 60 days.
Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.01%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.
Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens