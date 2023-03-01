Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 28th:

Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE - Free Report) : This company through its wholly-owned subsidiary is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.0% over the last 60 days.

Universal Insurance Holdings’s shares gained 73.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

MYR Group (MYRG - Free Report) : This holding company which is a leading specialty contractor serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

MYR Group’s shares gained 26.1% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Medallion Financial (MFIN - Free Report) : This specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Medallion Financial’s shares gained 9.2% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


