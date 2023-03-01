In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
MYR Group, Inc. (MYRG) - free report >>
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC (UVE) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
MYR Group, Inc. (MYRG) - free report >>
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC (UVE) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 28th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 28th:
Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE - Free Report) : This company through its wholly-owned subsidiary is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.0% over the last 60 days.
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC Price and Consensus
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC price-consensus-chart | UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC Quote
Universal Insurance Holdings’s shares gained 73.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC Price
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC price | UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC Quote
MYR Group (MYRG - Free Report) : This holding company which is a leading specialty contractor serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
MYR Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
MYR Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MYR Group, Inc. Quote
MYR Group’s shares gained 26.1% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
MYR Group, Inc. Price
MYR Group, Inc. price | MYR Group, Inc. Quote
Medallion Financial (MFIN - Free Report) : This specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
Medallion Financial Corp. Price and Consensus
Medallion Financial Corp. price-consensus-chart | Medallion Financial Corp. Quote
Medallion Financial’s shares gained 9.2% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Medallion Financial Corp. Price
Medallion Financial Corp. price | Medallion Financial Corp. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.