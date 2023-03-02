Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 2nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Publicis Groupe (PUBGY - Free Report) : This global advertising and communications company which offers a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 day.

Publicis Groupe SA Price and Consensus

MercadoLibre (MELI - Free Report) : This Argentina based companywhich is one of the largest e-commerce platforms in Latin America based on unique visitors and page views, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

MercadoLibre, Inc. Price and Consensus

CNO Financial Group (CNO - Free Report) : This holding company which operated throughout the U.S. develops, administers and markets supplemental health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Air Liquide (AIQUY - Free Report) : This French company which provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

Air Liquide Price and Consensus

WPP (WPP - Free Report) : This marketing communication services company that provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

WPP PLC Price and Consensus

