Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for February 23rd (Revised)

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Trane Technologies plc (TT - Free Report) : This heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Trane Technologies plc Price and Consensus

Trane Technologies plc Price and Consensus

Trane Technologies plc price-consensus-chart | Trane Technologies plc Quote

Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC - Free Report) : This American distributor of health care products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Henry Schein, Inc. Price and Consensus

Henry Schein, Inc. Price and Consensus

Henry Schein, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Henry Schein, Inc. Quote

Sony Group Corporation (SONY - Free Report) : This electronic equipment, instruments, and devices company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Sony Corporation Price and Consensus

Sony Corporation Price and Consensus

Sony Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sony Corporation Quote

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV - Free Report) : This live entertainment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Price and Consensus

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Price and Consensus

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Quote

Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII - Free Report) : This company which engages in the business of seawater reverse osmosis desalination solutions, CO2 refrigeration, and industrial wastewater treatment worldwide has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.

Energy Recovery, Inc. Price and Consensus

Energy Recovery, Inc. Price and Consensus

Energy Recovery, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Energy Recovery, Inc. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

(We are reissuing this article to correct a mistake. The original article, issued on February 23, 2023, should no longer be relied upon.)


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) - free report >>

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) - free report >>

Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII) - free report >>

Trane Technologies plc (TT) - free report >>

Sony Corporation (SONY) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary