Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 1st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 1st:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM - Free Report) : This leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price and Consensus

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price and Consensus

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce price-consensus-chart | Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.54%, compared with the industry average of 3.32%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Yield (TTM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Yield (TTM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dividend-yield-ttm | Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Quote

Sasol (SSL - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the mining and processing of coal and also produces chemicals, explores and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 14.6% over the last 60 days.

Sasol Ltd. Price and Consensus

Sasol Ltd. Price and Consensus

Sasol Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Sasol Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.75%, compared with the industry average of 3.50%.

Sasol Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Sasol Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Sasol Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Sasol Ltd. Quote

Ingredion (INGR - Free Report) : This company which specializes in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Ingredion Incorporated Price and Consensus

Ingredion Incorporated Price and Consensus

Ingredion Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Ingredion Incorporated Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.86%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Ingredion Incorporated Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ingredion Incorporated Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ingredion Incorporated dividend-yield-ttm | Ingredion Incorporated Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Sasol Ltd. (SSL) - free report >>

Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) - free report >>

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-staples finance oil-energy