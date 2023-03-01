In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 1st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 1st:
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM - Free Report) : This leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.54%, compared with the industry average of 3.32%.
Sasol (SSL - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the mining and processing of coal and also produces chemicals, explores and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 14.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.75%, compared with the industry average of 3.50%.
Ingredion (INGR - Free Report) : This company which specializes in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.86%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.
