Image: Shutterstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for March 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 1st:

Lantheus (LNTH - Free Report) : This companywhich is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.0% over the last 60 days.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Lantheus’s shares gained 20.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Price

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM - Free Report) : This company which is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price and Consensus

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s shares gained 2.7% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price

Baidu (BIDU - Free Report) : This Beijing-based Chinese-language Internet search provider which also offers online marketing services to its customers, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Baidu, Inc. Price and Consensus

Baidu’s shares gained 26.7% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Baidu, Inc. Price

finance internet-content medical