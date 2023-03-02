Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 2nd

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 2nd:  

CNO Financial Group (CNO - Free Report) : This holding company which operated throughout the U.S. develops, administers and markets supplemental health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

CNO Financial Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.95 compared with 18.81 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Global Industrial Company (GIC - Free Report) : This company through its operating subsidiaries is a provider of industrial products principally in North America, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Global Industrial Company has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.04 compared with 16.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


