Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 2nd
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 2nd:
CNO Financial Group (CNO - Free Report) : This holding company which operated throughout the U.S. develops, administers and markets supplemental health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.
CNO Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
CNO Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CNO Financial Group, Inc. Quote
CNO Financial Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.95 compared with 18.81 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
CNO Financial Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
CNO Financial Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | CNO Financial Group, Inc. Quote
Global Industrial Company (GIC - Free Report) : This company through its operating subsidiaries is a provider of industrial products principally in North America, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Global Industrial Company Price and Consensus
Global Industrial Company price-consensus-chart | Global Industrial Company Quote
Global Industrial Company has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.04 compared with 16.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Global Industrial Company PE Ratio (TTM)
Global Industrial Company pe-ratio-ttm | Global Industrial Company Quote
