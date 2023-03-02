Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for March 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 2nd:

Brighthouse Financial (BHF - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest providers of annuity and life insurance products in the United States through multiple independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Brighthouse Financial’s shares gained 6.0% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

CNO Financial Group (CNO - Free Report) : This top-tier holding company for a group of insurance companies operating throughout the U.S., which develops, administers and markets supplemental health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

CNO Financial Group’s shares gained 10.9% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

AAON (AAON - Free Report) : This company which is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

AAON’s shares gained 12.6% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

