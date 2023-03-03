In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 3rd
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today March 3rd:
Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK - Free Report) : This company which is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a PEG ratio of 0.36 compared with 1.64 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
CalMaine Foods (CALM - Free Report) : This company which is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic, and nutritionally-enhanced eggs, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.4% over the last 60 days.
CalMaine Foods has a PEG ratio of 0.16 compared with 0.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
e.l.f. Beauty (ELF - Free Report) : This Oakland-based cosmetic company that offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.
e.l.f. Beauty has a PEG ratio of 1.67 compared with 2.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
