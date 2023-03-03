Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today March 3rd:

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK - Free Report) : This company which is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a PEG ratio of 0.36 compared with 1.64 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

CalMaine Foods (CALM - Free Report) : This company which is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic, and nutritionally-enhanced eggs, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.4% over the last 60 days.

CalMaine Foods has a PEG ratio of 0.16 compared with 0.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF - Free Report) : This Oakland-based cosmetic company that offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.

e.l.f. Beauty has a PEG ratio of 1.67 compared with 2.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

