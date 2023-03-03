In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 3rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 3rd:
Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN - Free Report) : This business development company which specializes in lending and investing in development-stage investments, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.44%, compared with the industry average of 9.92%.
Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP - Free Report) : This business development company which focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.61%, compared with the industry average of 9.92%.
Hercules Capital (HTGC - Free Report) : This specialty finance company that provides venture capital to technology and life science-related companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.26%, compared with the industry average of 9.92%.
