Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 3rd:

Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN - Free Report) : This business development company which specializes in lending and investing in development-stage investments, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.44%, compared with the industry average of 9.92%.

Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP - Free Report) : This business development company which focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.61%, compared with the industry average of 9.92%.

Hercules Capital (HTGC - Free Report) : This specialty finance company that provides venture capital to technology and life science-related companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.26%, compared with the industry average of 9.92%.

