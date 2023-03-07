Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 6th:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI - Free Report) : This company which is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 16.0% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 12.34%, compared with the industry average of 10.88%.

Trinity Capital (TRIN - Free Report) : This internally managed business development company which provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.90%, compared with the industry average of 9.92%.

Global Ship Lease (GSL - Free Report) : This rapidly growing containership company which owns and charters out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.12%, compared with the industry average of 1.19%.

