We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 8th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Associated British Foods (ASBFY - Free Report) : This diversified international food, ingredients and retail group which is one of Europe's largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.
Associated British Foods PLC Price and Consensus
Associated British Foods PLC price-consensus-chart | Associated British Foods PLC Quote
Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA - Free Report) : This company that owns, operates, and develops resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 day.
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Price and Consensus
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. price-consensus-chart | Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Quote
Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII - Free Report) : This company that serves the executive talent and leadership needs of the world's top organizations as the premier provider of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Price and Consensus
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Quote
APi Group (APG - Free Report) : This business services company which offers critical pipeline integrity and construction services for energy companies, utilities, public agencies, and contractors, as well as end-to-end fire protection solutions, including design, installation, inspection, and service of fire protection systems, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.
APi Group Corporation Price and Consensus
APi Group Corporation price-consensus-chart | APi Group Corporation Quote
Henry Schein (HSIC - Free Report) : This companywhich is a leading distributor of health care products and services across the globe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Henry Schein, Inc. Price and Consensus
Henry Schein, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Henry Schein, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.