New Strong Buy Stocks for March 9th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP - Free Report) : This company which is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.
WPP (WPP - Free Report) : This marketing communications services company that provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 day.
The Kroger Co. (KR - Free Report) : This retailcompanywhich operates a combination of food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Baidu (BIDU - Free Report) : This Beijing-based Chinese-language Internet search provider which also offers online marketing services to its customers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Global Industrial Company (GIC - Free Report) : This company which operates through its subsidiaries and provides industrial products principally in North America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.