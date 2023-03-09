Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 9th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP - Free Report) : This company which is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Quote

WPP (WPP - Free Report) : This marketing communications services company that provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 day.

WPP PLC Price and Consensus

WPP PLC Price and Consensus

WPP PLC price-consensus-chart | WPP PLC Quote

The Kroger Co. (KR - Free Report) : This retailcompanywhich operates a combination of food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

The Kroger Co. Price and Consensus

The Kroger Co. Price and Consensus

The Kroger Co. price-consensus-chart | The Kroger Co. Quote

Baidu (BIDU - Free Report) : This Beijing-based Chinese-language Internet search provider which also offers online marketing services to its customers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Baidu, Inc. Price and Consensus

Baidu, Inc. Price and Consensus

Baidu, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Baidu, Inc. Quote

Global Industrial Company (GIC - Free Report) : This company which operates through its subsidiaries and provides industrial products principally in North America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Global Industrial Company Price and Consensus

Global Industrial Company Price and Consensus

Global Industrial Company price-consensus-chart | Global Industrial Company Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) - free report >>

The Kroger Co. (KR) - free report >>

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) - free report >>

WPP PLC (WPP) - free report >>

Global Industrial Company (GIC) - free report >>

Published in

business-services computers industrial-products oil-energy retail