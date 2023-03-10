We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Palo Alto Networks (PANW - Free Report) : This company which offers network security solutions to enterprises, service providers and government entities worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Price and Consensus
Palo Alto Networks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Quote
Bank OZK (OZK - Free Report) : This bank holding company which offers a wide range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 day.
Bank OZK Price and Consensus
Bank OZK price-consensus-chart | Bank OZK Quote
Selective Insurance Group (SIGI - Free Report) : This company which operates as a P&C insurer and offers insurance products and services across the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.0% over the last 60 days.
Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Selective Insurance Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Quote
Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBGAF - Free Report) : This automotive company which operates principally in Germany and internationally and develops, manufactures and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
Mercedes-Benz Group AG Price and Consensus
Mercedes-Benz Group AG price-consensus-chart | Mercedes-Benz Group AG Quote
Stellus Capital Investment (SCM - Free Report) : This closed-end, non-diversified investment management company which invests with an objective to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Price and Consensus
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.