New Strong Buy Stocks for March 10th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Palo Alto Networks (PANW - Free Report) : This company which offers network security solutions to enterprises, service providers and government entities worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Price and Consensus

Bank OZK (OZK - Free Report) : This bank holding company which offers a wide range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 day.

Bank OZK Price and Consensus

Selective Insurance Group (SIGI - Free Report) : This company which operates as a P&C insurer and offers insurance products and services across the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.0% over the last 60 days.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBGAF - Free Report) : This automotive company which operates principally in Germany and internationally and develops, manufactures and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG Price and Consensus

Stellus Capital Investment (SCM - Free Report) : This closed-end, non-diversified investment management company which invests with an objective to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Price and Consensus

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


