Bull of the Day: Six Flags (SIX)
Long gone is the stigma of COVID. Folks are coming out from under their masks, and enjoying the pleasures of yesteryear. That means hotel stays, airfare, and theme parks. That plays right into today’s Bull of the Day. Today’s Bull is a stock that benefits from the thrill-seekers out there. With a great positive earnings trend to boot. I’m talking about Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) Six Flags (SIX - Free Report) .
Six Flags is a theme park and water park company that operates 27 locations in North America, including the United States, (C - Free Report) anada, and Mexico. The company was founded in Texas in 1961 and is headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas.
Six Flags parks offer a variety of rides, attractions, and entertainment for all ages. Some of their most popular roller coasters include the Superman: Ride of Steel, Goliath, and Kingda Ka, which is currently the world's tallest roller coaster. In addition to rides, Six Flags parks also offer live shows, games, food and beverage options, and merchandise.
Six Flags is known for its seasonal events and holiday celebrations, such as Fright Fest during Halloween and Holiday in the Park during the winter holidays. The company also offers season passes, memberships, and special events for groups and parties.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Six Flags is one of the largest amusement park companies in the world and continues to expand its offerings and locations. The company has a strong commitment to safety and customer satisfaction, and is dedicated to providing an enjoyable experience for all visitors.
Six Flags in the Leisure and Recreation Services industry which ranks in the Top 24% of our Zacks Industry Rank. The reason for the favorable rank is that over the last week alone, six analysts have increased their earnings estimates for the current year while four have followed suit for next year. The bullish sentiment has pushed up our Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year from $1.92 to $2.04 while next year’s number is up from $2.27 to $2.42.