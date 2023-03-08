In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 8th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today March 8th:
Palo Alto Networks (PANW - Free Report) : This company that offers network security solutions to enterprises, service providers and government entities worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.
Palo Alto Networks has a PEG ratio of 1.51 compared with 6.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK - Free Report) : This company which is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a PEG ratio of 0.35 compared with 1.62 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Inter Parfums (IPAR - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution and marketing of a wide range of fragrances and related products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Inter Parfums has a PEG ratio of 2.34 compared with 2.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
