Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 8th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today March 8th:

Palo Alto Networks (PANW - Free Report) : This company that offers network security solutions to enterprises, service providers and government entities worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.

Palo Alto Networks has a PEG ratio of 1.51 compared with 6.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK - Free Report) : This company which is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a PEG ratio of 0.35 compared with 1.62 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Inter Parfums (IPAR - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution and marketing of a wide range of fragrances and related products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Inter Parfums has a PEG ratio of 2.34 compared with 2.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


