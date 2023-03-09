In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 9th:
Baidu (BIDU - Free Report) : This Beijing-based Chinese-language Internet search provider which also offers online marketing services to its customers, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Baidu has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.32 compared with 17.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Crawford & Company (CRD.B - Free Report) : This worldwide diversified services firm organized which provides claims services, risk management services, disability management, risk control services and risk management information services to insurance companies, self-insured corporations and governmental entities, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
Crawford & Company has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.44 compared with 19.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
The Kroger Co. (KR - Free Report) : This retail company which operates a combination of food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
The Kroger Co. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.58 compared with 15.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
