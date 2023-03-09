Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 9th:  

Baidu (BIDU - Free Report) : This Beijing-based Chinese-language Internet search provider which also offers online marketing services to its customers, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Baidu has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.32 compared with 17.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Crawford & Company (CRD.B - Free Report) : This worldwide diversified services firm organized which provides claims services, risk management services, disability management, risk control services and risk management information services to insurance companies, self-insured corporations and governmental entities, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Crawford & Company has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.44 compared with 19.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

The Kroger Co. (KR - Free Report) : This retail company which operates a combination of food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

The Kroger Co. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.58 compared with 15.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

business-services computers retail