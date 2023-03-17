We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 17th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Nucor (NUE - Free Report) : This company which is a leading producer of structural steel, steel bars, steel joists, steel deck and cold finished bars in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
Nucor Corporation Price and Consensus
Nucor Corporation price-consensus-chart | Nucor Corporation Quote
Urban Outfitters (URBN - Free Report) : This company which is a lifestyle specialty retailer that offers fashion apparel and accessories, footwear, home décor and gifts products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
Urban Outfitters, Inc. Price and Consensus
Urban Outfitters, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Urban Outfitters, Inc. Quote
Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP - Free Report) : This company which is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 day.
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Quote
APi Group (APG - Free Report) : This company that provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.
APi Group Corporation Price and Consensus
APi Group Corporation price-consensus-chart | APi Group Corporation Quote
E.ON (EONGY - Free Report) : This company which is the world's largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers sector, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
E.ON SE Price and Consensus
E.ON SE price-consensus-chart | E.ON SE Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.