New Strong Buy Stocks for March 13th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB - Free Report) : This company which provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA - Free Report) : This company that operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.3% over the last 60 days.
Associated British Foods plc (ASBFY - Free Report) : This diversified food, ingredients, and retail company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.
Merchants Bancorp (MBIN - Free Report) : This bank holding company that operates through mortgage banking, mortgage warehousing, and regular banking has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.
Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN - Free Report) : This consumer products retailer and wholesaler has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.