Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 10th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today March 10th:

CalMaine Foods (CALM - Free Report) : This company which is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic, and nutritionally-enhanced eggs, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.0% over the last 60 days.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Quote

CalMaine Foods has a PEG ratio of 0.16 compared with 0.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Quote

Inter Parfums (IPAR - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution and marketing of a wide range of fragrances and related products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Inter Parfums, Inc. Price and Consensus

Inter Parfums, Inc. Price and Consensus

Inter Parfums, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Inter Parfums, Inc. Quote

Inter Parfums has a PEG ratio of 2.30 compared with 2.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Inter Parfums, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Inter Parfums, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Inter Parfums, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Inter Parfums, Inc. Quote

Selective Insurance Group (SIGI - Free Report) : This company which operates as a P&C insurer and offers insurance products and services across the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.0% over the last 60 days.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Quote

Selective Insurance Group has a PEG ratio of 0.79 compared with 0.99 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM) - free report >>

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) - free report >>

Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) - free report >>

Published in

agriculture consumer-staples finance