Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 13th:
Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC - Free Report) : This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.7%, compared with the industry average of 9.9%.
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB - Free Report) : This company which provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.9%, compared with the industry average of 3.2%.
CB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.
