Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 13th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 13th:
InfineonTechnologies AG (IFNNY - Free Report) : This semiconductor and related solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.
Infineon has a PEG ratio of 1.16 compared with 6.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN - Free Report) : This consumer products retailer and wholesaler carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2 % over the last 60 days.
Urban Outfitters has a PEG ratio of 0.60 compared with 1.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
CGI Inc. (GIB - Free Report) : This information technology (IT) and business process services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
CGI has a PEG ratio of 1.77 compared with 3.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
