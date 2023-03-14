Back to top

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 13th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 13th:

InfineonTechnologies AG (IFNNY - Free Report) : This semiconductor and related solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Infineon has a PEG ratio of 1.16 compared with 6.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of B.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN - Free Report) : This consumer products retailer and wholesaler carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2 % over the last 60 days.

Urban Outfitters has a PEG ratio of 0.60 compared with 1.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

CGI Inc. (GIB - Free Report) : This information technology (IT) and business process services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

CGI has a PEG ratio of 1.77 compared with 3.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


