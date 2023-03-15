In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 14th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 14th:
Atkore Inc. (ATKR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.
Atkore has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.30, compared with 10.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
PLDT Inc. (PHI - Free Report) : This telecommunications and digital services company from the Philippines carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
PLDT has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.38, compared with 17.37 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR - Free Report) : This electricity transmission and distribution company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
Centrais Elétricas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.24, compared with 17.37 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
