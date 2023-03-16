We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Bear of the Day: MicroStrategy (MSTR)
MicroStrategy (MSTR - Free Report) ) currently lands a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and there could be more short-term weakness ahead for the business intelligence company despite the Computer – Software Industry being in the top 28% of over 250 Zacks Industries.
Furthermore, some longer-term risks will also need to be monitored as MicroStrategy has struggled with profitability over the last few years and has burned through a considerable amount of cash from reinvesting in its enterprise analytics software and services business.
Cash Crunch
Amid high inflation and broader economic concerns, investors may want to stay away from companies with weaker balance sheets. Unfortunately, MicroStrategy appears very risky in this regard with only $51 million in cash on hand compared to $567 million in 2019.
While newer or startup tech companies get the benefit of the doubt in terms of cash flow and shoring up the balance sheet, MicroStrategy was founded in 1989 and has been public since 1998 making its cash crunch an indication that its business is ailing.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
EPS & Poor Performance
MicroStrategy’s earnings are expected to be back in the black this year at $2.10 per share compared to an astonishing adjusted loss of -$124.61 a share in 2022. However, fiscal 2023 earnings estimate revisions have dropped 35% throughout the quarter and FY24 estimates have declined 27%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Adding fuel to the fire is MicroStrategy’s poor performance over the last few years. Despite being up +62% year to date, MicroStrategy stock is still down -70% over the last two years to largely underperform the S&P 500’s -4% and the Nasdaq’s -15%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Bottom Line
With earnings estimates revisions declining and a limited amount of cash remaining the rally in MicroStrategy stock this year appears overdone. Investors will want to be cautious of MicroStrategy stock which currently trades over $200 per share and question the premium they are paying for the company.