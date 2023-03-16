Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 15th:

Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN - Free Report) : This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 15.9%, compared with the industry average of 10.9%.

Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC - Free Report) : This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 13.5%, compared with the industry average of 10.9%.

OFS Capital Corporation (OFS - Free Report) : This non-diversified management investment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.9%, compared with the industry average of 10.9%.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


