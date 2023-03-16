In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 15th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 15th:
Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN - Free Report) : This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 15.9%, compared with the industry average of 10.9%.
Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC - Free Report) : This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 13.5%, compared with the industry average of 10.9%.
OFS Capital Corporation (OFS - Free Report) : This non-diversified management investment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.9%, compared with the industry average of 10.9%.
