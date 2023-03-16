In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Nucor Corporation (NUE) - free report >>
Certara, Inc. (CERT) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Nucor Corporation (NUE) - free report >>
Certara, Inc. (CERT) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 15th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 15th:
Certara, Inc. (CERT - Free Report) : This software products and technology-enabled services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 156.5% over the last 60 days.
Certara, Inc. Price and Consensus
Certara, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Certara, Inc. Quote
Certara’s shares gained 28.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Certara, Inc. Price
Certara, Inc. price | Certara, Inc. Quote
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (BWMX - Free Report) : This direct-to-consumer company from Mexico has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Price and Consensus
Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C price-consensus-chart | Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Quote
Betterware de México’s shares gained 58.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Price
Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C price | Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Quote
Nucor Corporation (NUE - Free Report) : This manufacturer of steel and steel products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.
Nucor Corporation Price and Consensus
Nucor Corporation price-consensus-chart | Nucor Corporation Quote
Nucor’s shares gained 17% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Nucor Corporation Price
Nucor Corporation price | Nucor Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.