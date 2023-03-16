Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 15th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW - Free Report) : This company which provides cybersecurity solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Price and Consensus

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Price and Consensus

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Quote

Palo Alto has a PEG ratio of 1.48 compared with 5.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of A.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Quote

 

 

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP - Free Report) : This manufacturer of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Microchip Technology Incorporated Price and Consensus

Microchip Technology Incorporated Price and Consensus

Microchip Technology Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Microchip Technology Incorporated Quote

Microchip has a PEG ratio of 0.80 compared with 1.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Microchip Technology Incorporated PEG Ratio (TTM)

Microchip Technology Incorporated PEG Ratio (TTM)

Microchip Technology Incorporated peg-ratio-ttm | Microchip Technology Incorporated Quote

CGI Inc. (GIB - Free Report) : This information technology (IT) and business process services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

CGI Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

CGI Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

CGI Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CGI Group, Inc. Quote

CGI has a PEG ratio of 1.79 compared with 3.32 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

CGI Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

CGI Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

CGI Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | CGI Group, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) - free report >>

CGI Group, Inc. (GIB) - free report >>

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) - free report >>

Published in

computers semiconductor