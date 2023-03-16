In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) - free report >>
CGI Group, Inc. (GIB) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) - free report >>
CGI Group, Inc. (GIB) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 15th
Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW - Free Report) : This company which provides cybersecurity solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Price and Consensus
Palo Alto Networks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Quote
Palo Alto has a PEG ratio of 1.48 compared with 5.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Palo Alto Networks, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Quote
Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP - Free Report) : This manufacturer of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.4% over the last 60 days.
Microchip Technology Incorporated Price and Consensus
Microchip Technology Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Microchip Technology Incorporated Quote
Microchip has a PEG ratio of 0.80 compared with 1.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Microchip Technology Incorporated PEG Ratio (TTM)
Microchip Technology Incorporated peg-ratio-ttm | Microchip Technology Incorporated Quote
CGI Inc. (GIB - Free Report) : This information technology (IT) and business process services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
CGI Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
CGI Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CGI Group, Inc. Quote
CGI has a PEG ratio of 1.79 compared with 3.32 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
CGI Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
CGI Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | CGI Group, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.