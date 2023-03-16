In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 16th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 16th:
Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBGAF - Free Report) : This automotive giant carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
Mercedes-Benz has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.67, compared with 8.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY - Free Report) : This integrated telecommunication services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
Deutsche Telekom has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.21, compared with 27.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
The Kroger Co. (KR - Free Report) : This retailer from the United States carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Kroger has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.52, compared with 14.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
