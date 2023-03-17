Tap Into Large-Cap Tech Strength With These 3 Stocks

Large-cap technology has recently come back into style, with many buyers stepping up.
For example, three stocks – Cadence Design Systems (
CDNS Quick Quote CDNS - Free Report) , Salesforce ( CRM Quick Quote CRM - Free Report) , and Palo Alto Networks ( PANW Quick Quote PANW - Free Report) – have all widely outperformed the S&P 500 in 2023 so far, as we can see in the chart below. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
In addition, all three have witnessed positive earnings estimate revisions, indicating favorable near-term business outlooks.
For those interested in large-cap technology stocks with solid momentum and outlooks, let’s take a deeper dive into all three.
Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks offers network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities worldwide. Presently, the stock sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Palo Alto posted a notably strong quarter in its latest release, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by more than 34% and delivering a modest revenue surprise. As we can see in the chart below, the company’s revenue growth has been rock-solid.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The market took the better-than-expected results in stride, sending shares soaring post-earnings. In fact, the company’s quarterly results have consistently pumped life into shares, illustrated below by the green arrows.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Cadence Design Systems
Cadence Design Systems offers products and tools that help customers to design electronic products. Analysts have taken their earnings estimates higher across all timeframes, helping land CDNS into a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The company sports a solid growth profile, with the $4.97 Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate for its current fiscal year (FY23) indicating a 16% Y/Y climb in earnings.
And in FY24, earnings are forecasted to climb a further 8%. Top line growth is also apparent, with estimates calling for 13% Y/Y revenue growth in FY23 and 8.4% in FY24.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Salesforce
Salesforce is the leading provider of on-demand Customer Relationship Management (
CRM Quick Quote CRM - Free Report) software, enabling organizations to better manage critical operations. CRM presently sports the highly-coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
CRM shares may steer value-conscious investors away, with the company’s current 5.3X forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio residing on the higher end of the spectrum.
Still, the value is well below the 7.1X five-year median, making CRM shares appear cheap on a historical basis.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Bottom Line
Focusing on stocks displaying relative strength is an excellent way for investors to find themselves in positive trends.
And in 2023, all three large-cap tech stocks above – Cadence Design Systems (
CDNS Quick Quote CDNS - Free Report) , Salesforce ( CRM Quick Quote CRM - Free Report) , and Palo Alto Networks ( PANW Quick Quote PANW - Free Report) – have displayed immense relative strength, outperforming the general market by notable margins.
And for the cherry on top, all three sport a favorable Zacks Rank, indicating favorable near-term business outlooks.
Image: Bigstock
Tap Into Large-Cap Tech Strength With These 3 Stocks
Large-cap technology has recently come back into style, with many buyers stepping up.
For example, three stocks – Cadence Design Systems (CDNS - Free Report) , Salesforce (CRM - Free Report) , and Palo Alto Networks (PANW - Free Report) – have all widely outperformed the S&P 500 in 2023 so far, as we can see in the chart below.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
In addition, all three have witnessed positive earnings estimate revisions, indicating favorable near-term business outlooks.
For those interested in large-cap technology stocks with solid momentum and outlooks, let’s take a deeper dive into all three.
Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks offers network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities worldwide. Presently, the stock sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Palo Alto posted a notably strong quarter in its latest release, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by more than 34% and delivering a modest revenue surprise. As we can see in the chart below, the company’s revenue growth has been rock-solid.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The market took the better-than-expected results in stride, sending shares soaring post-earnings. In fact, the company’s quarterly results have consistently pumped life into shares, illustrated below by the green arrows.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Cadence Design Systems
Cadence Design Systems offers products and tools that help customers to design electronic products. Analysts have taken their earnings estimates higher across all timeframes, helping land CDNS into a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The company sports a solid growth profile, with the $4.97 Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate for its current fiscal year (FY23) indicating a 16% Y/Y climb in earnings.
And in FY24, earnings are forecasted to climb a further 8%. Top line growth is also apparent, with estimates calling for 13% Y/Y revenue growth in FY23 and 8.4% in FY24.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Salesforce
Salesforce is the leading provider of on-demand Customer Relationship Management (CRM - Free Report) software, enabling organizations to better manage critical operations. CRM presently sports the highly-coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
CRM shares may steer value-conscious investors away, with the company’s current 5.3X forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio residing on the higher end of the spectrum.
Still, the value is well below the 7.1X five-year median, making CRM shares appear cheap on a historical basis.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Bottom Line
Focusing on stocks displaying relative strength is an excellent way for investors to find themselves in positive trends.
And in 2023, all three large-cap tech stocks above – Cadence Design Systems (CDNS - Free Report) , Salesforce (CRM - Free Report) , and Palo Alto Networks (PANW - Free Report) – have displayed immense relative strength, outperforming the general market by notable margins.
And for the cherry on top, all three sport a favorable Zacks Rank, indicating favorable near-term business outlooks.