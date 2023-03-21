Back to top

Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 20th:

Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN - Free Report) : This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 14.1%, compared with the industry average of 10.9%.

OFS Capital Corporation (OFS - Free Report) : This non-diversified management investment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 12.1%, compared with the industry average of 10.9%.

Whitestone REIT (WSR - Free Report) : This community-centered shopping center real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.7%, compared with the industry average of 4.8%.

