New Strong Buy Stocks for March 21st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG - Free Report) : This company that provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY - Free Report) : This integrated telecommunication services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII - Free Report) : This company that provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.
Associated British Foods plc (ASBFY - Free Report) : This diversified food, ingredients, and retail company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI - Free Report) : This money remittance services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.