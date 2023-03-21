Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 21st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 21st:

Rio Tinto Group (RIO - Free Report) : This company that engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.

Rio Tinto PLC Price and Consensus

Rio Tinto PLC Price and Consensus

Rio Tinto PLC price-consensus-chart | Rio Tinto PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Rio Tinto PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Rio Tinto PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Rio Tinto PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Rio Tinto PLC Quote

 

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG - Free Report) : This company that provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Price and Consensus

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Price and Consensus

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc price-consensus-chart | Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.7%, compared with the industry average of 3.2%.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Quote

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY - Free Report) : This integrated telecommunication services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Deutsche Telekom AG Price and Consensus

Deutsche Telekom AG Price and Consensus

Deutsche Telekom AG price-consensus-chart | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.2%.

Deutsche Telekom AG Dividend Yield (TTM)

Deutsche Telekom AG Dividend Yield (TTM)

Deutsche Telekom AG dividend-yield-ttm | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) - free report >>

Rio Tinto PLC (RIO) - free report >>

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG) - free report >>

Published in

communications