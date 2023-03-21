In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG) - free report >>
Brady Corporation (BRC) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG) - free report >>
Brady Corporation (BRC) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 21st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 21st:
International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI - Free Report) : This money remittance services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Price and Consensus
INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. price-consensus-chart | INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Quote
International Money’s shares gained 4.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Price
INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. price | INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Quote
Brady Corporation (BRC - Free Report) : This company which provides identification solutions and workplace safety products to identify and protect premises, products, and people has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
Brady Corporation Price and Consensus
Brady Corporation price-consensus-chart | Brady Corporation Quote
Brady’s shares gained 13.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Brady Corporation Price
Brady Corporation price | Brady Corporation Quote
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG - Free Report) : This company that provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Price and Consensus
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc price-consensus-chart | Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Quote
Sumitomo’s shares gained 30.7% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Price
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc price | Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.