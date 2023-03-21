Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 21st:

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII - Free Report) : This company that provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

Heidrick & Struggles has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.59, compared with 12.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of B.

Associated British Foods plc (ASBFY - Free Report) : This diversified food, ingredients, and retail company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

Associated British Foods has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.84, compared with 49.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY - Free Report) : This integrated telecommunication services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Deutsche Telekom has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.01, compared with 26.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


