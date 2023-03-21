In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) - free report >>
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) - free report >>
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 21st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 21st:
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII - Free Report) : This company that provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Price and Consensus
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Quote
Heidrick & Struggles has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.59, compared with 12.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Quote
Associated British Foods plc (ASBFY - Free Report) : This diversified food, ingredients, and retail company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.
Associated British Foods PLC Price and Consensus
Associated British Foods PLC price-consensus-chart | Associated British Foods PLC Quote
Associated British Foods has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.84, compared with 49.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Associated British Foods PLC PE Ratio (TTM)
Associated British Foods PLC pe-ratio-ttm | Associated British Foods PLC Quote
Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY - Free Report) : This integrated telecommunication services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
Deutsche Telekom AG Price and Consensus
Deutsche Telekom AG price-consensus-chart | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote
Deutsche Telekom has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.01, compared with 26.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Deutsche Telekom AG PE Ratio (TTM)
Deutsche Telekom AG pe-ratio-ttm | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.