Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 22nd:
Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBGAF - Free Report) : This automotive giant carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
Mercedes-Benz has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.38, compared with 8.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ - Free Report) : This company that manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
Canadian Solar has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.18, compared with 13.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (BWMX - Free Report) : This direct-to-consumer company from Mexico carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Betterware de México has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.86, compared with 11.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
