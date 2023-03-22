In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 22nd:
Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW - Free Report) : This company which provides cybersecurity solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Price and Consensus
Palo Alto Networks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Quote
Palo Alto has a PEG ratio of 1.50 compared with 5.97 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Palo Alto Networks, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Quote
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM - Free Report) : This producer of shell eggs carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 19% over the last 60 days.
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Quote
Cal-Maine Foods has a PEG ratio of 0.16 compared with 0.29 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Quote
Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL - Free Report) : This lifestyle products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
Ralph Lauren Corporation Price and Consensus
Ralph Lauren Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ralph Lauren Corporation Quote
Ralph Lauren has a PEG ratio of 1.49 compared with 1.89 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Ralph Lauren Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Ralph Lauren Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Ralph Lauren Corporation Quote
