Image: Shutterstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 22nd:

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW - Free Report) : This company which provides cybersecurity solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.

Palo Alto has a PEG ratio of 1.50 compared with 5.97 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of A.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM - Free Report) : This producer of shell eggs carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 19% over the last 60 days.

Cal-Maine Foods has a PEG ratio of 0.16 compared with 0.29 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL - Free Report) : This lifestyle products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Ralph Lauren has a PEG ratio of 1.49 compared with 1.89 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

