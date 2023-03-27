We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 27th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Caesars Entertainment (CZR - Free Report) : This diversified gaming and hospitality company which generates revenue through gaming operations that include mobile, online gaming and sports betting, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.6% over the last 60 days.
Momo (MOMO - Free Report) : This company which provides mobile social and entertainment platform primarily in China, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 day.
United Rentals (URI - Free Report) : This company which is the largest equipment rental company in the world with rental locations in United States, Canada and Europe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.
Urban Outfitters (URBN - Free Report) : This lifestyle specialty retailer that offers fashion apparel and accessories, footwear, home decor and gifts products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Global Ship Lease (GSL - Free Report) : This rapidly growing containership company which owns and charters out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.