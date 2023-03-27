Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 27th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Caesars Entertainment (CZR - Free Report) : This diversified gaming and hospitality company which generates revenue through gaming operations that include mobile, online gaming and sports betting, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.6% over the last 60 days.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Price and Consensus

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Price and Consensus

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Quote

Momo (MOMO - Free Report) : This company which provides mobile social and entertainment platform primarily in China, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 day.

Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote

United Rentals (URI - Free Report) : This company which is the largest equipment rental company in the world with rental locations in United States, Canada and Europe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

United Rentals, Inc. Price and Consensus

United Rentals, Inc. Price and Consensus

United Rentals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | United Rentals, Inc. Quote

Urban Outfitters (URBN - Free Report) : This lifestyle specialty retailer that offers fashion apparel and accessories, footwear, home decor and gifts products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. Price and Consensus

Urban Outfitters, Inc. Price and Consensus

Urban Outfitters, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Urban Outfitters, Inc. Quote

Global Ship Lease (GSL - Free Report) : This rapidly growing containership company which owns and charters out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Global Ship Lease, Inc. Price and Consensus

Global Ship Lease, Inc. Price and Consensus

Global Ship Lease, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Global Ship Lease, Inc. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) - free report >>

United Rentals, Inc. (URI) - free report >>

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) - free report >>

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL) - free report >>

Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (MOMO) - free report >>

Published in

construction consumer-discretionary internet retail transportation