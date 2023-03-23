In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 23rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 23rd:
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (ARI - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 16% over the last 60 days.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price and Consensus
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance price-consensus-chart | Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 14.6%, compared with the industry average of 13.6%.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Yield (TTM)
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance dividend-yield-ttm | Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Quote
OFS Capital Corporation (OFS - Free Report) : This non-diversified management investment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
OFS Capital Corporation Price and Consensus
OFS Capital Corporation price-consensus-chart | OFS Capital Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.6%, compared with the industry average of 11.2%.
OFS Capital Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
OFS Capital Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | OFS Capital Corporation Quote
CB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
CB Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus
CB Financial Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CB Financial Services, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 3%.
CB Financial Services, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
CB Financial Services, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | CB Financial Services, Inc. Quote
