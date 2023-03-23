Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 23rd:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (ARI - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 16% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 14.6%, compared with the industry average of 13.6%.

OFS Capital Corporation (OFS - Free Report) : This non-diversified management investment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.6%, compared with the industry average of 11.2%.

CB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 3%.

