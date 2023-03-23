In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) - free report >>
INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. (IMXI) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) - free report >>
INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. (IMXI) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 23rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 23rd:
APi Group Corporation (APG - Free Report) : This company that provides safety, specialty, and industrial services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.
APi Group Corporation Price and Consensus
APi Group Corporation price-consensus-chart | APi Group Corporation Quote
APi’s shares gained 13.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
APi Group Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
APi Group Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | APi Group Corporation Quote
Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (UTI - Free Report) : This transportation and technical training programs company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.7% over the last 60 days.
Universal Technical Institute Inc Price and Consensus
Universal Technical Institute Inc price-consensus-chart | Universal Technical Institute Inc Quote
Universal Technical’s shares gained 4.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Universal Technical Institute Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)
Universal Technical Institute Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Universal Technical Institute Inc Quote
International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI - Free Report) : This money remittance services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Price and Consensus
INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. price-consensus-chart | INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Quote
International Money’s shares gained 9.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Dividend Yield (TTM)
INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. dividend-yield-ttm | INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.