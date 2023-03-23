Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 23rd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 23rd:

APi Group Corporation (APG - Free Report) : This company that provides safety, specialty, and industrial services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

APi Group Corporation Price and Consensus

APi Group Corporation Price and Consensus

APi Group Corporation price-consensus-chart | APi Group Corporation Quote

APi’s shares gained 13.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

APi Group Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

APi Group Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

APi Group Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | APi Group Corporation Quote

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (UTI - Free Report) : This transportation and technical training programs company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.7% over the last 60 days.

Universal Technical Institute Inc Price and Consensus

Universal Technical Institute Inc Price and Consensus

Universal Technical Institute Inc price-consensus-chart | Universal Technical Institute Inc Quote

Universal Technical’s shares gained 4.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Universal Technical Institute Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Universal Technical Institute Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Universal Technical Institute Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Universal Technical Institute Inc Quote

International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI - Free Report) : This money remittance services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Price and Consensus

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Price and Consensus

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. price-consensus-chart | INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Quote

International Money’s shares gained 9.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Dividend Yield (TTM)

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Dividend Yield (TTM)

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. dividend-yield-ttm | INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) - free report >>

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. (IMXI) - free report >>

APi Group Corporation (APG) - free report >>

Published in

fin-tech