New Strong Buy Stocks for March 24th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
JOYY Inc. (YY - Free Report) : This operator of social media platforms has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 184.8% over the last 60 days.
JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote
HireQuest, Inc. (HQI - Free Report) : This company that provides temporary staffing solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.
HireQuest, Inc. Price and Consensus
HireQuest, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HireQuest, Inc. Quote
Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBGAF - Free Report) : This automotive giant has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
Mercedes-Benz Group AG Price and Consensus
Mercedes-Benz Group AG price-consensus-chart | Mercedes-Benz Group AG Quote
Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD - Free Report) : This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Price and Consensus
Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Quote
Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (SNCY - Free Report) : This air carrier company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 17% over the last 60 days.
Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.