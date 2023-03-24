Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 24th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

JOYY Inc. (YY - Free Report) : This operator of social media platforms has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 184.8% over the last 60 days.

HireQuest, Inc. (HQI - Free Report) : This company that provides temporary staffing solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBGAF - Free Report) : This automotive giant has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD - Free Report) : This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (SNCY - Free Report) : This air carrier company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 17% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


