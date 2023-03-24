See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 24th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 24th:
Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD - Free Report) : This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 13.1%, compared with the industry average of 11.2%.
JOYY Inc. (YY - Free Report) : This operator of social media platforms has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 184.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY - Free Report) : This integrated telecommunication services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.4%.
