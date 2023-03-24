Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 24th:

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD - Free Report) : This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 13.1%, compared with the industry average of 11.2%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

JOYY Inc. (YY - Free Report) : This operator of social media platforms has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 184.8% over the last 60 days.

JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR Dividend Yield (TTM)

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY - Free Report) : This integrated telecommunication services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Deutsche Telekom AG Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.4%.

Deutsche Telekom AG Dividend Yield (TTM)

