Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 28th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Constellium (CSTM - Free Report) : This company which develops innovative, value-added aluminium products for aerospace, automotive and packaging markets and applications, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.7% over the last 60 days.
Atkore (ATKR - Free Report) : This company which is a manufacturer and distributor of electrical raceway productsand offers steel tubes and pipes, electrical conduit, armoured wire and cable, cable trays, metal framing systems and building components, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.
Avis Budget Group (CAR - Free Report) : This company which operates as a leading vehicle rental operator in North America, Europe and Australasia, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 day.
Bloomin' Brands (BLMN - Free Report) : This casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
ICF International (ICFI - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.