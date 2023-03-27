Back to top

Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 27th:

OFS Capital (OFS - Free Report) : This closed-end, non-diversified management investment company which is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 13.07%, compared with the industry average of 11.16%.

Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP - Free Report) : This business development company which focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.02%, compared with the industry average of 11.16%.

Global Ship Lease (GSL - Free Report) : This rapidly growing containership company which owns and charters out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.30%, compared with the industry average of 1.77%.

