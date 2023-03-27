See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
OFS Capital Corporation (OFS) - free report >>
Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
OFS Capital Corporation (OFS) - free report >>
Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 27th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 27th:
OFS Capital (OFS - Free Report) : This closed-end, non-diversified management investment company which is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.1% over the last 60 days.
OFS Capital Corporation Price and Consensus
OFS Capital Corporation price-consensus-chart | OFS Capital Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 13.07%, compared with the industry average of 11.16%.
OFS Capital Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
OFS Capital Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | OFS Capital Corporation Quote
Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP - Free Report) : This business development company which focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Price and Consensus
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.02%, compared with the industry average of 11.16%.
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Quote
Global Ship Lease (GSL - Free Report) : This rapidly growing containership company which owns and charters out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Global Ship Lease, Inc. Price and Consensus
Global Ship Lease, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Global Ship Lease, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.30%, compared with the industry average of 1.77%.
Global Ship Lease, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Global Ship Lease, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Global Ship Lease, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens